Shiffrin conquers the slopes, Germany win luge gold

Team USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin claimed gold in the Women's Giant Slalom while Germany continued their domination at the PyeongChang Winter Games on Thursday.

Shiffrin was in second place behind surprise package Manuela Moelgg after her first run. But the 2014 champion pulled out all the stops with a admittedly risky second run to top the leaderboard with a combined time of 2:20.02s to win her second Olympic gold.

“I risked it on the second run…it's super-cool,” the 22-year-old said after the event.

“There are moments when I think 'Oh my gosh, what am I going to do?', and there are other moments where I feel like, 'No problem'. I don't know when it was, but at some point after the first run I thought, like, 'I can really win this'. I just tried to hang on to that feeling and then focus on my skiing a bit."

Meanwhile, Germany continued their superb form in PyeongChang, with the Luge Relay team winning the nation's ninth gold of the event, keeping them on top of the medals table.

Natalie Geisenberger was first down the ice, before Johannes Ludwig edged the team ahead of Canada. Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt – the men’s doubles champions – then sealed the deal with fast runs.

Germany has dominated the luge discipinem having won gold in the women’s single and men’s doubles, while their men’s singles participant claiming a bronze.