North Korea to send 22 athletes to Winter Games

North Korea will send a total of 22 athletes to the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, it was confirmed on Saturday.

The International Olympic Committee held a meeting at their headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Saturday, after which they revealed North Korea would indeed participate in the Games.

"The Olympic spirit is about respect, dialogue and understanding," said IOC president Thomas Bach, according to the BBC.

"The Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 are hopefully opening the door to a brighter future on the Korean peninsula, and inviting the world to join in a celebration of hope."

The North Korean athletes will compete in ice-hockey, figure skating, speed skating, cross country skiing and alpine skiing. Bach also revealed the two nations will march together under a unified flag at the opening ceremony in PyeongChang on February 9.This was first done before in a show of peace at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.

Unified Korean flag harks back to warmer ties of old https://t.co/uPdxlsjjzz pic.twitter.com/9OdpDEpxqZ — The Straits Times (@STcom) January 19, 2018

Interestingly, a total of 12 North Korean athletes will be added to the existing South Korean Women’s Ice Hockey squad to feature in a unified team.

With some North Korean athletes missing registration deadlines, the IOC has granted them special permission to allow them to compete.