Koreas to march under unification flag in Olympics

North and South Korea have agreed to march under a unification flag at next month’s Winter Olympics.

Furthermore, the two embattled nations have also agreed to field a joint women’s ice hockey team.

The news comes after the conclusion of rare talks at the truce village of Panmunjom, the first sit-down between the two countries in more than two years.

North Korea agreed to send large delegation of athletes, cheerleaders and musicians to take part in the Games and the opening and closing ceremonies.

The Olympic Games will take place in South Korea from February 9 to 15.

Not all South Koreans are happy with the prospect of a united ice hockey team, however, as they feel it will jeopardize their chances of winning a medal.

An online petition urging President Moon Jae-in to scrap the plan has reportedly attracted thousands of signatures, but Moon told South Korean Olympic athletes on Wednesday that the move would help improve inter-Korean relations.

The decision will still have to approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Saturday, because North Korea has missed registration deadlines or failed to qualify.