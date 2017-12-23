IOC hands 11 Russians life bans

The International Olympic Committee has handed life bans to 11 Russian Winter Olympic athletes following the McLaren Report.

The McLaren Report revealed widespread doping at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.

"To date, the number of cases opened by the IOC disciplinary commission [for Sochi 2014] has reached 46 after additional findings from the re-analyses," read the IOC’s statement.

"All 46 of them have been handled, of which three have been filed. As some investigations are still ongoing, it cannot be excluded that there might be new elements that would justify opening further new cases and holding more hearings."

The athletes:

Tatyana Ivanova and Albert Demchenko, lugers

Ivan Skobrev and Artyom Kuznetsov, speed skaters

Nikita Kryukov, Alexander Bessmertnykh and Natalia Matveeva, cross-country skiers

Liudmila Udobkina and Maxim Belugin, bobsledders

Tatiana Burina and Anna Shchukina, ice hockey players