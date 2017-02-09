Aquatic Centre in ruins just six months after Rio Olympics

The Rio Games were billed as a sustainable games that would put venues to use after the Olympics ended. So what went wrong?

The brochure speak told how the specially-built venues would be put to use after the Games had gone as a bid to preserve the legacy and ensure the money invested in Olympic infrastructure did not go to waste.

But all that talk seems like pie in the sky after photos emerged of Rio’s once-dazzling $50 million Olympic Aquatic Centre in a state of disrepair – and all this just six months after the Games ended.

Inside the former scene of Olympic glory.

The scene of Michael Phelps’ record 23rd gold medal win and Joseph Schooling’s triumph in the 100m breastroke now looks like a ruin of Chernobyl-scale, with pools full of dirty, moquito-infested water and the beautiful Celacanto Provoca Marmoto murals by Brazilian artist Adriana Varejao that adorned the side of the building in tatters.

Legacy. Rio Olympic Park has been left to rot. Here's the warm up pool. https://t.co/YW90A4sRo0#copadascopas pic.twitter.com/mbhUSBFoMe — Andrew Downie (@adowniebrazil) February 4, 2017

A report by Brazil’s O Globo reveals that although a big money maintenance contract was signed to take care of the park’s upkeep, this is obviously not happening.

Comparison: now and then of Aquatics Stadium Rio Olympic Park Temporary Swimming Pool

2017 Image credit @adowniebrazil pic.twitter.com/mVV8WQ5q5Q — UB Fitness (@UBFitnessApp) February 8, 2017

The 15,000-seat capacity venue, built specially for Rio 2016, was opened in April 2016 by former president Dilma Rouseff who at the time boasted, “We are delivering a high quality venue, on time and on budget.”

It came with plans detailing how the pool would be dismantled and rebuilt into two smaller venues for the local community. However, as with past Games such as Athens, the aquatics center now sits empty, its dirty and decaying structure in a complete state of disrepair – another embarrassing Olympic white elephant