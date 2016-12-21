Phelps wears all his medals

Michael Phelps posed for a one-of-a-kind photo for this month's US cover of Sports Illustrated.

The superstar is the most decorated Olympian of all time, winning no less than 28 medals over the course of four Olympic Games. We'll cut him some slack for not getting a medal at the Sydney Games in 2000 when he was just 15-years-old.

This month, Phelps sported all 23 golds for arguably the most bling cover of Sports Illustrated ever…

Michael Phelps (and his 23 #Olympic gold medals!!) appear on the cover of this week's Sports Illustrated: https://t.co/cIfx3EtQeZ pic.twitter.com/YnsS6JBsV5 — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) December 20, 2016

Pretty impressive huh? Well, If you're still not impressed, here he is with all of his medals, organised in a timeline from left to right.

First, his six golds and two bronze from Athens, his record eight golds from Beijing, four golds and two silvers from London and finally five golds and a silver from Rio this year. Phew.