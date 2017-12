Yes you read that correctly folks, watch Usain Bolt take on James Corden in a verbal slugfest on the Late Late Show.

Scripted as it was, these rap battle lightweights still had to deliver their lines with a touch of gangster eloquence and a healthy dose of confidence, which they did with aplomb.

Bolt was declared the winner by the crowd, but not before Corden dropped a few bombs of his own on the nine-time olympic gold medallist.

Get comfortable, this one is a peach…