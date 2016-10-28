Phelps stars in ridiculous game advert

Like it or not, you just can’t keep retired swimmer Michael Phelps out of the spotlight…even in space.

America’s Olympic superstar was spotted in a trailer for the upcoming first-person shooter Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

Of course, he does his now trademark arm swing – this time with pistols in hand – to warm up for the battle.

But comedic actor Danny McBride beats him to the punch, blowing up a couple enemies before making a funny.

Look out for Phelps just before the minute mark, assuming you can survive the all the cheese…