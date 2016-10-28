Olympics

Phelps stars in ridiculous game advert

Like it or not, you just can’t keep retired swimmer Michael Phelps out of the spotlight…even in space.

America’s Olympic superstar was spotted in a trailer for the upcoming first-person shooter Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

Of course, he does his now trademark arm swing – this time with pistols in hand – to warm up for the battle.

But comedic actor Danny McBride beats him to the punch, blowing up a couple enemies before making a funny.

Look out for Phelps just before the minute mark, assuming you can survive the all the cheese…

