Mongolian coaches pay the price for Olympic protest

Two Mongolian wrestling coaches who decided to shed their clothes in protest against a judges’ decision during the Rio Olympics have been suspended for three years.

Tserenbaatar Tsogbayar and Byambarinchen Bayaraa stripped down moments after Mongolia wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig was defeated by Uzbekistan’s Ikhtiyor Navruzov.

Judges awarded Navruzov a penalty point in the closing seconds of the match after Tsogbayar celebrated too soon and danced around his opponent as the contest wound down.

“The referees are no good,” Bayaraa told USA TODAY via a translator after the match. “There are 3 million Mongolian people, all waiting for a bronze medal. And now? No medal. Only (a few) Mongolian athletes come here.”

The coaching duo have been banned by United World Wrestling from all international competition until August 2019.

Mongolia’s national body has also been fined 50,000 Swiss francs.