Rio Paralympics in numbers

The XV Paralympic Games in Rio ended on Sunday. Here we look at some of the numbers on the 11th and final day of competition.



2.107 million – tickets (latest figure at 1100 on September 17) were sold for the Rio Paralympics, the second highest in Games history after London 2012 (2.7m). Just three weeks prior to the start of the Games only 200,000 had been sold.

167,000 – people bought tickets for the opening Saturday’s events at the Paralympic Park. That was more than attended the Olympic Park in one day.

50 – Paul Blake, the son of a Star Wars bounty hunter, won Britain’s 50th gold medal of the Paralympics, with victory in the T36 400 metres.

121 – Kare Adenegan, a 15-year-old Coventry schoolgirl, finished with bronze behind team-mate Hannah Cockroft in the T34 800m, claiming the medal which took Britain beyond the total of four years earlier in London.

14 – the number of gold medals now won by swimmer Daniel Dias after the Brazilian’s haul of four in home waters.

T13 1500m – the top four finishers of the visually impaired 1500m, won by Algeria’s Abdellatif Baka, were quicker than American Matt Centrowitz when he won Olympic gold a few weeks earlier. Although that Olympic race was the slowest final in the event since 1932.

46.20 – seconds. Liam Malone beat Oscar Pistorius’ Paralympic record in the South African’s signature 400m event.

450,000 – dollars raised by the #FilltheSeats campaign – a global crowdfunding initiative which Prince Harry contributed to – to send 15,000 Brazilian kids to the Paralympics.

310 – kilograms. Iranian powerlifter Siamand Rahman lifted a Paralympic record the equivalent weight of a large Siberian tiger or three baby elephants.

Six – Belarus’ Ihar Boki won six gold medals in the swimming pool, the most by one athlete at the 2016 Games.

Press Association Sports