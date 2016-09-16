This Paralympian is pretty amazing

The Paralympics is currently on the go in Rio, and one incredible athlete is emerging as a real inspiration.

Ibrahim Hamadtou, a 41 year-old table tennis player from Egypt, is definitely one of the most incredible athletes at the Games.

Hamato lost both arms in a tragic train accident when he was just 10 years old, and though he could have taken up football, he decided on a far more challenging route.

“In our village, we could only play, at that time, table tennis and soccer that’s why I played both. It was logic to play soccer first due to my case; then I played table tennis as a challenge,” he said.

Watching Hamadtou in action really is a testament to the power of the human spirit in action.