Williams and Biles respond to hackers

Venus Williams and Simone Biles have spoken out for the first time since their medical details were released to the public by Russian hackers.

On Tuesday, a group of hackers that goes by the name of Fancy Bears, released confidential information hacked from the World Anti-Doping Agency database on several high-profile American athletes.

The group claimed that these athletes were abusing Therapeutic Use Exemptions and that WADA is in on the cover-up.

"I was disappointed to learn today that my private, medical data has been compromised by hackers and published without my permission," said Venus Williams in a statement.

"I have followed the rules established under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme in applying for, and being granted, 'therapeutic use exemptions.'

"I am one of the strongest supporters of maintaining the highest level of integrity in competitive sport and I have been highly disciplined in following the guidelines set."

Biles, an Olympic gold winning US gymnast, has suffered from ADHD since she was a child. She took to twitter to vent her frustration.

"Having ADHD, and taking medicine for it is nothing to be ashamed of, nothing that I'm afraid to let people know," said the 19-year-old.

"Please know, I believe in clean sport, have always followed the rules, and will continue to do so as fair play is critical to sport and is very important to me."