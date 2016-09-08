Lochte reportedly to be slapped with 10-month ban

Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte is reportedly set to be hit with a ten month ban after it emerged the swimmer fabricated a story about being robbed in Rio de Janeiro and filed a false police report in Brazil.

It is being reported by a number of media outlets that the swimmer, who was involved in a late night altercation with a gas station security guard in Rio, will be suspended for the 2017 World Championships.

Security camera footage showed the swimmer and his teammates engaging in a drunken dispute with the security guard who insisted they pay for damage to the gas station's restroom door, after returning to the Olympic village the quartet came out with a story that they were robbed at gunpoint.

The ban could effectively end the 12-time Olympic medalists career, as he will be 35 when the next major championship rolls around after his ban is lifted.

United States Olympic Committee and US Swimming are set to make an announcement regarding Lochte and his teammates Gunnar Bentz, Jack Conger and James Feigen who were also involved in the incident.

Bentz, Conger and Feigen are expected to receive lesser bans as they came clean about the incident early on when questioned by Brazilian police.

Lochte has yet to admit that he lied about the incident but has admitted to leaving details out. “I was intoxicated,” Lochte said in August. “I was immature, and I made a stupid mistake. I’m human, and I’m just really sorry.”

The swimmer has lost four major sponsorships in the wake of the incident, including swimwear manufacturer Speedo.

Speedo released a statement last month announcing they were dropping Lochte and donating $50,000 to charity. “Speedo USA today announces the decision to end its sponsorship of Ryan Lochte,” read the statement. “As part of this decision, Speedo USA will donate a $50,000 portion of Lochte’s fee to Save the Children, a global charity partner of Speedo USA’s parent company, for children in Brazil.

“While we have enjoyed a winning relationship with Ryan for over a decade and he has been an important member of the Speedo team, we cannot condone behavior that is counter to the values this brand has long stood for. We appreciate his many achievements and hope he moves forward and learns from his experience.”

Lochte will learn his exact fate later this week when the United States Olympic Committee and US Swimming announce his punishment.