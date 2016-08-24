New Nike ad provides some post-Olympics inspiration

The Olympics may be over, but they continue to inspire.

Nike have released a new advert playing tribute to some of their female Olympians – the Williams sisters, Simone Biles, Allyson Felix, Elena Delle Donne, Gabby Douglas, and Alex Morgan.

While not all of the Nike crew reached the levels of success of Biles, Felix and Douglas in Rio, they still make it hard not to want to get out on the track/court/pitch/balance beam.

‘Just do it’ remains the pinnacle of sports advertising; Nike really do know how to make an emotionally chraged advert.