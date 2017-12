Watch a young Michael Phelps goof around with US teammate Ryan Lochte in a Speedo advert.

Ok we’ll admit, the headline is a bit over the top. But Lochte really does get hit with a speedboat (which is perhaps fitting given his current status following #LochteGate) and Phelps, undoubtedly the hero of the story, really is driving.

Just see for yourself…ouch.