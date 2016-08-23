Sindhu’s silver comes with BMW from Tendulkar

After claiming a silver medal for India in the women’s singles Badminton competition at the Rio Olympics, PV Sindhu is now being showered with congratulatory gifts of all kinds and from all angles. One of them is a BMW from Sachin Tendulkar.

Sindhu lost to Spain’s Carolina Marín in a tense final that went all three games, however that defeat has seemingly not taken any of the gloss off her silver medal.

And rightly so. Sindhu achieved several milestones with her performance in Rio. She became the first ever badminton player from India to win a silver medal in the Olympics, the youngest athlete ever to win a medal from India and was also the first woman from the country to bag silver.

In addition to receiving cash rewards from a number of different branches of government in India, the 21-year-old shuttler is now set to be given a BMW car, presented by India’s very own Tendulkar.

The vehicle is being sponsored by the Little Master’s close friend and president of the Hyderabad Badminton Association of India (BAI), V Chamundeswaranath.

“Sindhu will be gifted a BMW car by Mr Chamudeswaranath and his friends,” BAI secretary Punnaiah Choudary confirmed.

“Mr Sachin Tendulkar will be presenting the car to Sindhu.”