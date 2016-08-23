Rio Olympics by the numbers

The Rio Olympics are done and dusted, with another fantastic Games a thing of the past. We’ve looked back over the event and picked out the numbers that matter….

3×3 – Usain Bolt completed the ‘triple triple’ of winning the 100m, 200m and 4x100m title at the last three Olympics.

9 – By winning his ninth gold medal, Bolt is the joint highest gold-medal winner among athletics participants, equal with American sprinter and long jumper Carl Lewis and Finnish long-distance runner Paavo Nurmi.

3 – Three nations won the first Olympic medal in their history – Fiji (Men’s Rugby Sevens), Jordan (Ahmad Abughaush in the men’s -68kg taekwondo) and Kosovo (Majlinda Kelmendi in the women’s -52kg judo).

8 – Eight countries won their first gold medal – Singapore, Vietnam, Kosovo, Fiji, Jordan, Bahrain, Puerto Rico, Tajikistan, Ivory Coast.

43 – For the second succesive Games the USA topped the medal charts with 43 gold medals.

116 – The USA’s total of 116 medals was their highest since 1984.

23 – Total golds won by Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time. The American won five golds in Rio. His overall tally now sits at 28 (23 golds, three silvers and two bronzes).

16th – Since making his Olympic debut in Sydney in 2000, if Michael Phelps was a country he would rank 16th on the gold medal standings.

4 – American teenagers Katie Ledecky (swimming) and Simone Biles (gymnastics) followed Phelps in the medal stakes in Rio, with Ledecky winning four golds and a silver, while Biles won four golds and a bronze.

27 – The number of world records set. Most notable records included South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk smashing Michael Johnson’s 17-year-old men’s 400m record, while Ethiopia’s Almaz Ayana obliterated the women’s 10,000m record, with her time of 29:17.45 taking 14 seconds off the previous record set by Wang Junxia in 1993.

205 – National Olympic Committees who participated. Kosovo and South Sudan turned out for the first time, as well as the Refugee Olympic team and the Independent Olympic Athletes.

11,303 – Athletes competed in Rio.

5,000 – More than 5,000 doping test were carried out, the most comprehensive doping operation yet.

90 – Approximate percentage of the Brazilian television audience that watched at least part of the Olympics.

350,000 – Record viewing number of hours. Up from under 200,000 in London four years ago.

7.4 billion – The number of people who watched some part of the Olympics.