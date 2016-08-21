Kipchoge claims gold in Olympic marathon

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge won gold in the men's marathon in Rio, running the 45km road race in a time of 2 hours 8 minutes 44 seconds.

The 31-year-old Kipchoge, who won a silver medal in the 5000m at the 2008 Games in Beijing, pulled away from the pack with an estimated 6.4km left of the race and coasted to a comfortable win.

Ethiopia's Feyisa Lilesa came in second, more than a minute (2:09:54) behind Kipchoge, while the United States' Galen Rupp claimed the bronze medal in a personal best time of 2:10:05.

Kipchoge' victory means Kenya have done the double in the marathon at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio after Jemima Sumgong won the women's race.