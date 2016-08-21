Bolt shows off javelin skills

Fresh off completing his historic ‘triple triple’, Usain Bolt thought he would have a go at javelin.
The sprint king swapped the track for the field in the early hours of Sunday morning at the Olympic Stadium in Rio.
Full of confidence and bravado, Bolt launched the javelin a reported 56m, which is not too bad considering…
Is there anything the Jamaican superstar can’t do?
Il est 1h40 du matin. Je travaille au stade olympique. Les lumières sont éteintes. J'entends du bruit #UsainBolt pic.twitter.com/S9gVaHmQk9
— Franck Ballanger (@FranckBALLANGER) August 20, 2016