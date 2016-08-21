Devestated Chong Wei sorry for final defeat

A heartbroken Lee Chong Wei has apologised to his fans after losing to Chen Long of China in the gold-medal match of the men’s singles at the Olympics.

The 33-year-old world number one was the favourite to win Olympic gold on his fourth attempt after defeating Lin Dan, the man who beat him to gold in the previous two finals, in the semi-final.

But his 21-18, 21-18 defeat to the Long means that it is a third successive silver for Chong Wei as China once again took gold.

“I’m really sorry to disappoint them,” Chong Wei said, apologizing to his Malaysian fans. “I tried my best, but I’ve got to accept that Chen Long played better than me.

“He was well prepared and managed to retrieve all my shots. I played better today than I did in the 2012 Olympics and all the World Championships.

“It was just not my day, but I never once gave up. My regret is that I could only win a silver again for the third time.”

Chong Wei made his first Olympic appearance back in Athens in 2004 before reaching the finals at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, but does not expect to have another shot at winning gold.

“I don’t think so,” he said of a fifth Olympic appearance at Tokyo 2020. “I’ll continue until next year’s World Championships and see how my condition is.

“I’ll probably stop playing to give the younger guys a chance to play in the 2020 Olympics.”