Phelps: This is it

Swimming legend Michael Phelps, who got his 23rd Olympic gold medal and his sixth medal at the Rio Olympics on Saturday night by winning the 400 medley relay, confirmed earlier in the day that he was retiring after the Games.

In a Facebook Live video on Saturday, the swimmer confirmed he would be retiring after the 400 medley relay.

“Go for 30 medals in Tokyo? I don’t think so, boys and girls,” Phelps said. “This is over. This is it.”

Phelps signed off his Olympic career in style with his fifth gold in Rio and the 23rd of his illustrious career.

The USA claimed victory in an Olympic record time of 3:27.95, with Great Britain taking silver and Australia bronze.

After the race Phelps said he felt chocked up ahead of his last race and was proud to have represented his country for the last time.

“Getting off the bus and walking to the pool tonight, I pretty much felt myself starting to crack,” said Phelps.

“Last warm-up, last time putting on a suit, last time walking out in front of people, representing my country… it’s insane.

“This is how I wanted to finish my career. I’ve lived a dream come true. Being able to cap it off with these Games is just the perfect way to finish.”

“This all started with one little dream as a kid to change the sport of swimming and try to do something nobody has ever done,” said Phelps.

“It turned out pretty cool. I’ve lived a dream come true. Being able to cap it off with these Games… it’s just he perfect way to finish.”