Thailand’s Butdee makes winning start

Thailand’s Chatchai Butdee is through to the last 16 of the men’s bantamweight 56 kg boxing after scoring a unanimous decision victory over Qais Ashfaq of Great Britain.

The 31-year-old Butdee, who is featuring at his second Olympics, won all three rounds against an opponent who claimed silver at last year’s European Championships and 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Butdee edged the first round by a single point, and secured the second when he forced a count after sending Ashfaq to the mat with a powerful left in what was otherwise a tight round.

With Ashfaq behind on the cards, the Briton was forced to be aggressive in the third and final round, but Butdee used all of his experience to evade the 23-year-old’s onslaught and claim the victory.