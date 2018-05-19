Zlatan’s hilarious reaction to drivers test

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a fantastic reaction to a question after passing his drivers test in Los Angeles this week.

The mercurial striker recently relocated across the pond to LA Galaxy and had to do his driver’s test just like everyone else…

.@Ibra_official gets his driver’s license just like the rest of us 😂 (via Rolf Feltscher) pic.twitter.com/Dz7PFJwDvd — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) May 16, 2018

Like a pro, Ibrahimovic – who has already become a minor celebrity in Los Angeles – passed his test the first time. Reporters were waiting for the superstar after the test, where he had a typical Zlatan answer to one particular question about ‘missing’…