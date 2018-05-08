Real Madrid fan Nadal explains Atleti shirt-wearing episode

Rafael Nadal has attempted to calm a football controversy and explain why he was recently pictured wearing an Atletico Madrid shirt.

An avid Real Madrid supporter, the tennis legend was seen donning the kit of Real’s fierce rivals last week while he watched Atleti’s Europa League semi-final second leg match against Arsenal.

The images made headlines across Spain and led to flood of social media reactions from fans across the country.

Interesting. Rafael Nadal, Fan of Real Madrid, cheering for their rival, Atletico Madrid 🧐 #Nadal pic.twitter.com/q5pYJCjsPw — Simon Häring (@_shaering) May 3, 2018

Arriving in the Spanish capital for this week’s Madrid Open tennis tournament, Nadal attempted to explain away the images that showed him wearing the famous red and white shirt around his neck.

“The (club’s) president gave me a T-shirt as a gift,” Nadal said.

“At night it was a little bit chilly, a little bit cold, and I just used it as a scarf. That’s all. But it’s always the same stuff. Maybe there’s too much hypocrisy, or I would say you people in the media have to write too many things, so you have to explore some stupid things.”

Nadal added that some people take football rivalries too far.

“Well, there is a problem with today’s society, that to be a true supporter of one team, it seems that you have to be anti another team,” Nadal said on Monday.

“I just support Real Madrid. I have a lot of friends that are from Atletico.

“They are playing in a competition in Europe against an English team. I just went there to support Atletico Madrid. They invited me. I just wanted to enjoy the day, to see a great football match.”