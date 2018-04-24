Lacazette meets fan with cheeky tattoo

Let’s be honest, Alexandre Lacazette’s first season at Arsenal has been a bit of a disappointment.

The 26-year old, who joined the Gunners last summer for a club record £46.5 million from Lyon, has not hit the net as frequently as fans had hoped.

Things are looking up though, as six goals in his last six appearances have given Arsenal fans hope that Lacazette may eventually live up to his billing.

One man who will be relieved will be the Arsenal fan who promised to get the striker’s face tattooed on his backside if the Frenchman made the switch to the Emirates.

The cheeky fan finally got to meet his hero ahead of last weekend’s game against West Ham and was not shy in showing off his work of art.

When you invite the fan who tatooed your face on his.. body 😂😂😂 #CrazyFan #Coyg pic.twitter.com/AVeJFGEJf0 — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) April 22, 2018

The meeting obviously inspired the Frenchman as he put on a finishing mastercl”ass”, grabbing two goals in the last five minutes as the Gunners ran out 4-1 winners.