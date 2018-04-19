Ibrahimovic ‘gifts’ himself to Los Angeles

Striker-for-hire Zlatan Ibrahimovic has welcomed himself to Los Angeles in a very ‘Zlatan being Zlatan’ way.

The mercurial forward recently flew the coup at Old Trafford, swapping his red shirt for the white of LA Galaxy across the pond.

When Ibrahimovic appeared on the popular talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host pointed out that sports stars often take out an advert in the paper to thank the fans for their support.

However, being Zlatan, the Swede had different ideas.

Ibrahimovic took out a full page ad in the Los Angeles Times, simply saying “You’re welcome.”

The ever-confident striker was full of one-liners in the hilarious interview, which you can watch right here…