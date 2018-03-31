Sculptor takes another shot at Ronaldo bust

The sculptor responsible for a bronze bust of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo that was widely ridiculed online has been given the chance to create another.

Emanuel Santos’ original statue created hundreds of online memes after it was unveiled at Madeira airport.

But the Bleacher Report website decided to give Santos another chance to improve upon his earlier creation and the results were pretty impressive.

A year ago today, Emanuel Santos’ Cristiano Ronaldo bust was unveiled. The world laughed at him. We challenged him to try again. He accepted. pic.twitter.com/TLV1iJv1MN — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 29, 2018

It was a great opportunity for Santos, who admits the mockery of his original bust was very upsetting to himself and his family.

“I’m not what the media made me look like,” Santos said.

“I didn’t feel like speaking to anyone. Managing all of that was very hard.”

Santos said that, rather than go for another smiling Ronaldo, he decided to opt for a more serious approach.

He admitted to being nervous about trying again, but felt it was important to show his son that negative criticism should not leave him defeated.

“I want my son to understand that if he enjoys doing something very much, [he] doesn’t let himself be defeated with negative criticism,” he said.

Santos still defends his original bust, and said he “laughed out of happiness and satisfaction” when it was completed.

“I liked the result [of the first bust] and was really proud of it. And if I had to do it again, I would make everything exactly the same.

The original work remains on display at Madeira airport.