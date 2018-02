British car maker Land Rover has made history with a new advert that sees a Range Rover Sport P400e driven to the top of Heaven’s Gate – one of China’s most iconic natural wonders.

To complete their stunt, the vehicle drove for 11 kilometre’s uphill taking 99 turns up the Tiānmén Mountain Road at full speed and then climbed 999 steps to Heaven’s Gate.

What makes this all the more amazing is that this is a 297kW/640Nm plug-in hybrid vehicle.

Check out the breathtaking footage below: