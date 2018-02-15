Copycat Kim kicked out of Winter games

A Kim Jong-un lookalike who has been making mischief at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics was dragged out of the ice hockey stadium by police on Wednesday after dancing in front of North Korea’s female cheerleading team.

The Kim impersonator, wearing thick-rimmed glasses and dressed in black, was welcomed at first, but then sparked anger as he waved at the crowd during an ice hockey game between the unified Korea team and Japan.

The cheerleaders giggled nervously and waved back, but when he started to jig all hell broke loose.

He was tackled by three burly security officials, presumed to be North Korean, before South Korean police arrived and took him away.

“I walked past the cheerleaders and waved but then three rough-looking guys, not in uniform who I suspect were North Koreans, came out of nowhere and grabbed me by the arm,” the Kim doppelgänger, who’s name is Howard, told AFP.

“When I waved the unified Korean flag at them they got really pissed off and started kicking me in the shins.”

He said that he should not be arrested simply because he looks like the North Korean leader.

“If you don’t like my face there’s nothing you can do about it — I was born this way,” he said.

“They didn’t arrest me, I was detained,” the Kim impersonator said. “I didn’t break any law. It took them a while to get a translator but they said it was for my own safety because some conservative people (in the venue) didn’t appreciate my presence.”

Howard also caused a stir at the opening ceremony in PyeongChang last Friday.

At the time he and a Donald Trump impersonator entered the stadium and tried to get into the VIP area where US Vice President Mike Pence and Kim Jong-un’s sister Kim Yo Jong were in attendance.