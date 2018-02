A group of four PGA Tour rookies have broken the world record for the fastest hole played in golf.

The quartet of Tom lovelady, Andrew Yun, Stephen Yaeger and Lanto Griffin – all fresh-faced 2018 PGA Tour rookies – played the par five 17th at Palm Desert Country Club in California in just 27.88 seconds to set a new world record.

The previous record was held by a group of European Tour golfers and set just last year with a mark of 34.87 seconds.