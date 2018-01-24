Motherwell brutally mock Sanchez unveil video

It’s fair to say there was quite a bit of hype about Alexis Sanchez’s recent transfer to Manchester United.

When it finally did happen, United stayed true to the times with their own expensively produced reveal video on Twitter.

In the clip, Sanchez (is it really him?) can be seen playing “Glory, Glory, Man United” on a grand piano before being unveiled on the Old Trafford pitch wearing his number seven shirt.

Over the top? Perhaps, but nothing more than most clubs do these days when revealing their latest signing.

Now, in the time-honoured tradition of football banter, Scottish club Motherwell have taken United’s Sanchez video to heart as they unveiled their latest signing – Peter Hartley.

And while you may not have heard of the former Sunderland, Bristol Rovers and Blackpool player before, his unveil video may seem a bit familiar.

Enjoy!