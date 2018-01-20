Watch golfer’s unique bunker entry

Grayson Murray proved that even in the super-serious world of professional golf, you can have a bit of fun.

The PGA Tour player found the sand with his ball in the first round of the ongoing CareerBuilder Challenge at La Quinta in California.

The bunker was at the bottom of a lengthy grassy slope and, in the words of Murray…“I looked down…I was like, man, I can’t walk down it.

“They’ve got like a little ramp you can walk down, but my caddie was like, dude, just slide down. I was like, no way.”

With the poise of a kid slightly too old for the waterpark, Murray enjoyed a surprisingly smooth ride to the sand 20 feet below.

For good measure, Murray flopped his bunker shot within two feet of the pin and tapped in for birdie. Class.