Aussie teen impresses Real Madrid with trick-shots

An Australian teen football sensation has caught the eye of Real Madrid with his range of crazy football trick-shots.

Jed Hockin, 18, from Toowoomba in Queensland has been posting videos of his football skills on the Internet for a while and has amassed thousands of views.

But his views recently went through the roof when one of his compilations was shared by Real Madrid.

It was all part of a crafty play by Hockin.

“I had this very, very ambitious idea a couple of weeks ago,” he told FOX Sports Australia.

“I thought: if I filmed a football trick-shot video in a Real Madrid kit, would they be interested to share it?

“I took one full day to film the video, edit it and then send it to them. They got back to me very quickly, saying that they would be posting it, but not straight away. I waited one week and then bang, last night, it actually happened. I still can’t believe it! I can’t quite get my head around the extremity of what just happened.”

Check out the video below:

The video went viral after the Spanish giants shared it, with some fans saying Jed is probably better than Karim Benzema.

No word on whether Los Blancos are interested in signing up Jed, but if their current struggles continue he may be getting the call from Spain sooner rather than later.