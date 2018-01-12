The Rock likes Federer’s Jumanji impression

Social media doesn’t always offer up interesting exchanges, but we definitely enjoyed this one between Dwayne Johnson and Roger Federer.

As a father of four, it seems Roger Federer has found some time to see the new Jumanji movie, which stars Johnson as a renowned adventurer and archaeologist named Dr. Smolder Bravestone.

The character has a strength he calls ‘smoldering intensity’, and Federer decided to do offer up his own impression and ask Johnson what he thought of it.

It turns out The Rock loved the impression, although he made sure to point out that when you’re the GOAT, there’s no wrong way to do it.

When you’re the GOAT there is no wrong brother. Perfect form 😉👏🏾👊🏾 for those who don’t know.. “Smoldering Intensity” is one of my character’s strengths in #Jumanji. And like Roger, “Dr. Smolder Bravestone” has no weaknesses

🤣💪🏾 https://t.co/KdS76H1nec — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 12, 2018

If you haven’t seen Jumanji, someone on Youtube has looped a clip of the ‘smoldering intensity’ moment: