Offbeat

Young De Bruyne wanted to join Liverpool

Kevin De Bruyne’s rise under Pep Guardiola’s stewardship has been a pivotal reason behind Manchester City’s domination over the Premier League this season.

But could De Bruyne have been appearing in a Liverpool shirt? It could have happened, if the childhood Belgian international had had his wish fulfilled.

Footage has emerged of De Bruyne’s first interview as a footballer aged 11, on a day when he helped his side, Gent, win the Belgian youth cup.

De Bruyne scored four goals – including one from near the halfway line – and his stand-out contribution led to him being asked afterwards who he would like to play for when he was older.

He replied: “My favourite team is Liverpool. My favourite player is Michael Owen and I would like to play there.”

Ironically, Gent’s win in the final was against Genk, where he would sign his first professional contract before going on to join Chelsea in 2012.

