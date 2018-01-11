Watch 3 Japan players v 100 kids

The Japanese are known for their head-scratching game shows, but with this one, they nailed it.

Japanese superstars Hotaru Yamaguchi, Hiroshi Kiyotake and Yosuke Ideguch faced no less than 100 kids, where their challenge was to score a goal.

The kids lined up in a formidable looking 30-30-30-10 formation – yes, that's ten goalkeepers – and the three Japanese started with the ball in their box.

What transpired from then on made for fascinating viewing…

Big up to these players for playing within the spirit of the challenge and not hurting anyone with a screamer from 30 yards out…