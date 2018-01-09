Lukas Podolski opens kebab shop in Cologne

Former Gunner Lukas Podolski certainly knows how to bring in the crowds.

The 32-year old striker, who currently plays for Vissel Kobe in the J.League, was back in his home city of Cologne for treatment to a thigh injury, but it didn’t stop him from attending the opening of his new kebab shop.

Thousands of fans turned up to opening of “Mangal Doner”, with some waiting up to five hours for the chance to tackle one of Podolski’s tasty treats.

Lukas Podolski opens a kebab shop in Cologne – 1000s turn up pic.twitter.com/WDCRqGJvaQ — Arsène's Son (@hughwizzy) January 8, 2018

The kebab shop is just one of many businesses owned by the former Arsenal and Bayern Munich star, who also owns a clothing shop and an ice cream parlour in the city.

Speaking at the opening of the store, Podolski told reporters that he developed a taste for Turkish cuisine during his two-year spell with Galatasaray in Istanbul.

We predict a Podolski sushi restaurant is next on the agenda!