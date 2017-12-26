Fan helps Christian Pulisic spend Xmas with his dog

Christmas is the time for spending time with your loved ones, but Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic was preparing to spend the festive season without his beloved pooch.

Pulisic, back in the States for Christmas during the Bundesliga Christmas break, was in Washington D.C. and was missing his mutt who was back home in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

So he put out the following request on Twitter.

Anyone willing to drive my pup from Hershey to Washington DC so I can see him for the holidays:) pic.twitter.com/Rb4bijEMvz — Christian Pulisic (@cpulisic_10) December 22, 2017

And then this happened.

I actually got done making this happen a little bit ago. pic.twitter.com/CWK4OlLA5S — Tristan Gilliland-Kunkle (@410RaceChaser) December 24, 2017

2 of the kindest people I’ve ever met. Thank you 🐶 https://t.co/XXOGeokY2W — Christian Pulisic (@cpulisic_10) December 24, 2017

Which brought the Christmas miracle workers praise from a US legend.

Absolutely legendary. You’re a true American hero 🇺🇸⚽️👏🏼🎅🏻✌🏼🙌❤️ https://t.co/gzb7WnmaxY — Landon Donovan (@landondonovan) December 25, 2017

Man’s best friend, indeed.