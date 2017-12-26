Offbeat

Fan helps Christian Pulisic spend Xmas with his dog

Christmas is the time for spending time with your loved ones, but Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic was preparing to spend the festive season without his beloved pooch.

Pulisic, back in the States for Christmas during the Bundesliga Christmas break, was in Washington D.C. and was missing his mutt who was back home in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

So he put out the following request on Twitter.

And then this happened.

Which brought the Christmas miracle workers praise from a US legend.

Man’s best friend, indeed.

