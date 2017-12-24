Mayweather challenges NBA legend Bryant

Floyd Mayweather has proven to be the master of the mega money showdown against athletes from different sports.

After banking an estimated $100million from last summer’s fight against Conor McGregor, could the former world boxing champion be heading for the basketball court?

While the basketball world was watching the Los Angeles Lakers retire legendary player Kobe Bryant’s shirts this week, Mayweather was challenging him to a one-on-one showdown.

Mayweather wrote on Bryant’s Instagram page: “I’m ready to play you one-on-one for $1,000,000”.

If it ever happened, it wouldn’t be much of a contest between the 5ft 8in Mayweather and the 6ft 6in Bryant.

The five-time NBA champion even prides himself on embarrassing opponents in one-on-one encounters at his basketball camps.