Joshua keeps in shape with volleyball session in Dubai

With Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury both waiting in the wings for a 2018 title shot, Anthony Joshua is having to keep in top shape.

Even though the world heavyweight champion is enjoying the sunshine in Dubai, Joshua is still keeping pace with his fitness regime.

But it’s not all boxing or sparring practice for the 28-year-old after he posted a video on Instagram showing off his volleyball skills.

🏐☀️ Readying myself for @dubaifitnesschallenge #Dubai30x30 A post shared by Anthony Joshua (@anthony_joshua) on Nov 10, 2017 at 3:56am PST

Joshua takes part in a game of two vs two, but his volleyball is clearly not up to the level of his boxing.

However, it’s not all fun and games for Joshua after he posted another video showing off a bizarre series of exercises aimed at strengthening his neck muscles.

With the champ @anthony_joshua 🥊🇬🇧 @georgie26terry @thomasroyall A post shared by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:07pm PST

The British fighter is in Dubai as part of the city’s Fitness Challenge, which encourages locals to stay active.

He is not the only famous athlete in the city, with former Chelsea skipper John Terry meeting up with Joshua on the beach.