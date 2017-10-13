Offbeat

Ex-Man Utd star shows off ice hockey skills

Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has been an instant success story in MLS after joining the Chicago Fire six months ago.

Despite his advancing years, the 33-year-old has shown few signs of winding down his career and has bought into the American club’s philosophy.

Schweinsteiger is even trying his hand at the local customs after putting his ice hockey skills to the test this week during a visit to the Chicago Blackhawks.

The former German international was in the stands during the Blackhawks’ 5-2 defeat to the Minnesota Wild, but took to the ice at half-time for the ‘Shoot the Puck’ contest.

He was one of two famous faces to take part at the United Center after he was joined by singer Brandon Lay.

Schweinsteiger showed some impressive shooting skills to demonstrate that his sporting prowess even extends to the ice.

