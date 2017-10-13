Ex-Man Utd star shows off ice hockey skills

Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has been an instant success story in MLS after joining the Chicago Fire six months ago.

Despite his advancing years, the 33-year-old has shown few signs of winding down his career and has bought into the American club’s philosophy.

Schweinsteiger is even trying his hand at the local customs after putting his ice hockey skills to the test this week during a visit to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Former @ManUtd and current @ChicagoFire​ midfielder @BSchweinsteiger swapped his boots for a stick with his tennis star wife @AnaIvanovic! pic.twitter.com/N263t3PzqY — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 13, 2017

The former German international was in the stands during the Blackhawks’ 5-2 defeat to the Minnesota Wild, but took to the ice at half-time for the ‘Shoot the Puck’ contest.

He was one of two famous faces to take part at the United Center after he was joined by singer Brandon Lay.

It was a great pleasure to represent @ChicagoFire on the ice and to meet @JonathanToews. Thanks for having me, @NHLBlackhawks! pic.twitter.com/3CcoxLtF7E — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) October 13, 2017

Schweinsteiger showed some impressive shooting skills to demonstrate that his sporting prowess even extends to the ice.