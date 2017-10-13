How Arsenal pair are keeping their cool for PL return

Arsenal have enjoyed a mini recovery after their start to the season prompted plenty of question marks over whether it would be a case of same old, same old for the Gunners.

But they face a major test of their credentials at Watford on Saturday, with the Hornets just one point behind Arsene Wenger’s men.

Wenger’s players – unbeaten in their last four games – are keeping their cool at the prospect of a trip to Vicarage Road though – at least according to a picture from striker Theo Walcott.

Dr. Freezing in the cryo with @dannywelbeck ❄❄❄ A post shared by Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) on Oct 12, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

Walcott posted a photograph on Instagram showing himself and team-mate Danny Welbeck recovering from their aches and pains in the club’s cryotherapy chamber.

The pair wore warm hats and breathing apparatus as they braved the freezing temperatures, which helps to prevent and heal injuries.

Walcott wrote: “Dr. Freezing in the cryo with @DannyWelbeck”.

The treatment certainly appears to have been working for Welbeck in the early stages of the campaign after the former Manchester United man has netted three Premier League goals.