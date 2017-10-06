Could Hazard be McGregor’s next opponent?

The identity of Conor McGregor’s next opponent remains a source of much discussion.

Will McGregor continue his fledgling boxing career with a rematch against Floyd Mayweather or a grudge encounter against former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi?

Or, as expected, will McGregor go back to the UFC for a likely trilogy bout against Nate Diaz?

Perhaps though, there might be a more unusual opponent getting ready to throw his hat into the ring.

Chelsea and Belgian star Eden Hazard demonstrated his sparring skills after club and international team-mate Michy Batshuayi posted a video on Twitter.

Hazard performs several combinations, before emulating McGregor’s strut as he walks away from the camera and eventually breaking into laughter.

It’s unlikely that the UFC lightweight champion will be quaking in his boots.

But with Belgium already securing their spot at next summer’s World Cup, Hazard and Batshuayi can be forgiven for some light relief during the international break.