Cute kid helps herself to Prince Harry’s popcorn

Princy Harry is currently attending the Invictus Games in Toronto, where he crossed paths with a tiny little popcorn thief named Emily Henson.

While sitting next to the family of Paralympian David Henson, the third in line to the English throne was enjoying a snack.

Deep in conversation, Prince Harry doesn’t notice at first that little Emily is helping herself to his popcorn.

He eventually spots the little snacknapper, which is when things start to get pretty cute.

Just watch: