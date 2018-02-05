Super Bowl LII: Eagles beat the Patriots

The Philadelphia Eagles held on to claim a first-ever Super Bowl crown at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday with a thrilling 33-41 victory over the New England Patriots.

Quarterback Nick Foles came out on top in a monumental duel with his New England rival Tom Brady to lead the Eagles to glory in Super Bowl LII.

The win prevented the Patriots and their 40-year old quarterback from a record-equalling sixth Super Bowl while delivering a first ever trophy for the City of Brotherly Love.

It also capped a fairytale run for Foles, the 29-year-old Texan was only drafted in to replace injured first-choice quarterback Carson Wentz three games from the end of the regular season.

Brady, meanwhile, will be left to reflect on the loss despite passing for 505 yards – a new Super Bowl record.

An action-packed game saw the sides exchange early field goals before the Eagles drew first blood with a touchdown after Foles found Alshon Jeffrey from 34-yards out to give the green team a 3-9 lead.

The Patriots next drive saw Stephen Gostkowski strike the post with a field-goal attempt before the Eagles extended their lead to 12 points as LeGarrette Blount ran the ball into the end zone from 21 yards.

A Gostkowski kick reduced the arrears before the Patriots hit back to within three points with a James White touchdown after being handed an automatic first down following a holding penalty.

The Eagles then pulled off a surprise move to extend their lead to 12-22 just before halftime as Foles caught a short pass to become the first quarterback to throw and catch a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Then it was over to Justin Timberlake for the half-time show.

Ever wondered what the half time show looks like speeded up!? Then good news… The really spectacular bit is the set up and dismantling! pic.twitter.com/RQy6W8pafr — (((Joel Hammer))) (@JOELHAMMER) February 5, 2018

The Patriots got the second half underway and immediately hit back, Brady finding Rob Gronkowski from five yards out for a converted touchdown to make the scores 19-22 to the Eagles.

The relentless scoring continued as the Eagles drove back down the field to re-establish their 10-point lead as Corey Clement was awarded a score upon review after there was doubt that he got his feet down in time.

Again the Patriots replied, Brady connecting with Chris Hogan to make the scores 26-29 heading into the final quarter.

A field goal for the Eagles extended the lead to six points before Gronkowski caught his second of the half to put the Patriots in front for the first time at 33-32.

But that was to be the end of the scoring for New England as the Eagles scored again with just 2:21 remaining, Zach Ertz diving into the end zone to give a Philadelphia a 38-33 lead.

Brady was then sacked for the first time in the match, losing the ball to Brandon Graham in the crucial play of the game as the Eagles kicked a field goal to extend their lead to eight points with around a minute.

The Eagles then hung on, thwarting the Patriots’ attempts to drive back down the field as they held on for a famous win in one the most-thrilling Super Bowls in recent memory.