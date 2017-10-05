Watch: NFL star in sexism row with reporter

NFL star Cam Newton has found himself in hot water and dropped by a sponsor after making a sexist remark to a journalist.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback was taking part in a press conference when he said it was “funny to hear a female” discuss American football after a question from Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue.

The NFL has issued a statement declaring that Newton’s remarks were “plain wrong and disrespectful”.

And the 28-year-old has also found himself dropped by yoghurt maker Dannon after a public backlash about his comments.

Panthers spokesman Steven Drummond said: “I have spoken with Jourdan and Cam and I know they had a conversation where he expressed regret for using those words.

“We strive as a department to make the environment for media comfortable for everyone covering the team.”

Rodrigue has come under the spotlight herself after it emerged she had tweeted racist remarks several years ago – something she has now apologised for.

But in a statement addressing Newton’s remarks, she said: “I was dismayed by his response.

“I did my job as an NFL beat writer and asked Cam Newton a question. His response not only belittled me but countless other women before me and beside me who work in similar jobs.”