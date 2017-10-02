Late field goal hands Chiefs 29-20 win over Redskins

Kansas City earned a 29-20 victory over the Washington Redskins on Monday night thanks to debutant kicker Harrison Butker’s 43-yard field goal with just eight seconds left.

Butker missed a 46-yard attempt in the first half, but succeeded with three attempts in the second as the Chiefs became the league’s only undefeated team.

The Chiefs sealed the win when linebacker Justin Houston picked up a fumble and returned it for a game-ending touchdown.

Quarterback Alex Smith threw 293 yards, while Travis Kelce held seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown. Chiefs rookie running back carried the ball 21 times for 101 yards.

Winning percentage remains 💯. pic.twitter.com/GhS4luXms3 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 3, 2017

Kirk Cousins had 220 yards passing and two touchdowns for Washington.

Flags flew at half-staff and there was a minute’s silence before the game for victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Washington now have a bye before they host the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 13, while

the Chiefs face Houston in Texas on Sunday.