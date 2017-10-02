Patriots lose again to Newton-inspired Panthers

The New England Patriots suffered a second defeat of the season, going down 33-30 to the Carolina Panthers.

The Cam Newton inspired Panthers won despite a late rally from the Super Bowl champions.

New England have now conceded more points than any other team in the league after four games.

In the early game at Wembley, New Orleans defeated Miami 20-0.

Last season’s Super Bowl runners up Atlanta, suffered suffered their first defeat of the season as they lost 23-17 to the Buffalo Bills.

Injuries to wide receivers Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu hurt the Falcons as two long Stephen Hauschka field goals in the fourth quarter proved the difference.

The Bengals came out on top in the battle of the winless teams, defeating the Cleveland Browns 31-7.

Andy Dalton threw three touchdowns passes in the first half as the Bengals raced into a 21-0 lead.

The Houston Texans blew away the Tennessee Titans with a 57-14 win as Deshaun Watson threw for four touchdowns.

The LA Rams continued their scoring form as they handed the Dallas Cowboys a first home defeat in nine with a 35-30 victory.

New York edged past Jacksonville 23-20, while the Lions beat the Vikings 14-7 and the Steelers ran out 26-9 winners over the Ravens.

Other NFL scores from Sunday:

Los Angeles Chargers 24-26 Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals 18-15 San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25-23 New York Giants

Denver Broncos 16-10 Oakland Raiders

Seattle Seahawks 46-18 Indianapolis Colts