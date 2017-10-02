Best of the Weekend: Sept 30 – Oct 1

It was an exciting last Grand Prix in Malaysia at the weekend with stunning drives by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, but who else performed to their peak?

Join us as we round up the best of the weekend!

Vettel rallies as Verstappen grabs victory

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen may have won the final edition of the Malaysian Grand Prix (for a few years, at least) on Sunday after mugging Lewis Hamilton early on in the race to grab a lead he never looked like losing, but the performance of the day was that of Sebastian Vettel.

Car trouble had left Vettel at the back of the grid in Sepang, but he completed a stunning race, slicing through the field to finish in a superb fourth place behind a Red Bull-Hamilton sandwich.

The German’s stunning drive almost certainly saved his season and means he still has a chance of claiming the driver’s championship.

Let’s hope his post match collision with Lance Stroll hasn’t further damaged his car and chances ahead of this weekend’s race in Japan.

Hip Hip ‘Hoo-Rea; for WSBK champ Jonathan

The weekend’s other motorsport action saw Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Rea win the World Superbikes championship at Magny-Cours after victory in Race 1.

The Ulsterman became the first rider to win the championship three times in a row, while it was also his 50th win.

Following his win, Rea said he was “lost for words”, although that didn’t stop him from thanking everyone involved in his victory from his family to his teammates.

Rea is now just nine wins short of Carl Fogarty’s record of 59 wins and in this form it is hard to see him not beating that mark.

Well done, Jonathan!

Presidents Cup a Team USA parade

The United States completed a straightforward victory in the Presidents Cup on Sunday to claim the trophy for a tenth time, beating the International team 19-11.

The American team had begun the final day’s singles matches needing just half a point to retain the title, and Daniel Berger assured victory in the fourth match with a 2&1 win over South Korea’s Si Woo Kim.

The result was never in doubt after the US team had dominated the first three days of play.

The US have now won the last seven editions of the trophy, leaving some (not the US team) to question whether the tournament should continue in its present form.

Henderson reins in Auckland!

Brooke Henderson defied the foul weather and a day long rain-delay to claim a five-shot victory at the McKayson New Zealand Women’s Open.

The Canadian finished on 17-under-par for the tournament, five strokes ahead of her nearest rival, China’s Jing Yan.

The victory was Henderson’s second LPGA Tour victory of the season, and the fifth of her career.

What an amazing week @NZWomensOpen! Proud owner of a new trophy & ceremonial cloak…I'll get some use out of it back home this winter! 🇨🇦🏆 pic.twitter.com/an0M3GTJA3 — Brooke Henderson (@BrookeHenderson) October 2, 2017

Not bad for a 20-year old!

Paul gets it ‘Dunne’ in Newcastle

Meanwhile, in Europe Paul Dunne held off Rory McIlroy to take his maiden European Tour title at the British Masters in Northumberland.

Ireland’s Dunne, 24, hit seven birdies and an eagle and held his nerve as McIlroy snapped at his heels on the back nine to card a superb nine-under 61 for a three-shot victory.

A very impressive way to seal your first win!

Dortmund keep on winning

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund kept up their relentless start to the season with a 2-1 away win at Augsburg.

The win, sealed by Shinji Kagawa’s sublime record-breaking chip (he’s now the Bundesliga’s highest scoring Japanese player), helped the Black and Yellows extend their lead at the top of the table to five points after nearest rivals Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim both dropped points.

Reigning champions Bayern, under the guidance of interim coach Willy Sagnol, incredibly gave away a two-goal lead for the second time in a week. The first time they have done that in the Bundesliga ever – yes, ever!

Manchesters stay ahead of the pack

In the Premier League, Manchester City gave notice that perhaps they really mean business this season with a dominant performance in a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Pep Guardiola’s side remain top of the pile, although they couldn’t open up a gap at the top as rivals Manchester United recorded yet another 4-0 win, their third of the season.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane continued his impressive scoring form with two more as Spurs thrashed Huddersfield 4-0, his 12th and 13th goals of an incredible September.

Although he can still do better!