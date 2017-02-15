Australian swimmer in hot water again

Australian Olympic swimmer Grant Hackett has been arrested following a disturbance at his parents home.

Hackett – a ten-time world champion and three-time Olympic gold medallist – was arrested on Wednesday in Mermaid Waters, Queensland, following erratic behaviour.

The swimmer's father, Neville, called the police after Hackett became erratic and verbally aggressive. Witnesses reported Hackett stabbing a chopping board repeatedly.

"This is not Grant Hackett…this is a completely different person," said Hackett's brother Craig, according to Stuff.

"I don't know this person, my mum and dad don't know this person. He's there in body but he's not there in mind, soul or spirit. From a mental health perspective, I hope something can be done."

The 36-year-old has a history of misdemeanours. In 2014 he was arrested in a casino wearing just his underwear claiming he was looking for his son. In 2016, Hackett was accused of groping a passenger while on a flight.